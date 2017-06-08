Soybean futures are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jun futures continue to trade higher on Wednesday due to drastic reduction in soybean arrivals in the physical markets in Madhya Pradesh due to agitation by the farmers. As per Agmarknet data, arrivals of soybean during the first 7 days of June drop by 78% to 16,850 tonnes as compared to 60,729 in the last week of May.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade higher due to low level buying on reduced supplies and steady demand. Similarly mustard futures expected to trade sideways due to lower demand and steady supplies. Oilseed prices expected to bounce back in coming weeks amid lower level buying and dwindling supplies in the physical market.

