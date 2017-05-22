Soybean futures are expected to recover today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jun futures closed lower for the week due to lower demand in the domestic market coupled with weaker International prices. Higher stocks of soybean with farmers and traders pressurize prices throughout the season.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to recover due to lower level buying but prices may be under pressure on limited demand and slower crushing.

