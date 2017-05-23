Soybean futures are expected to recover today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jun futures continue to trend down on Monday due to reports of higher stocks of soybean with farmers and traders. However, lower arrivals in the physical market support prices in the spot market which increase more than 1% yesterday.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to recover in current week on lower level buying but prices may be under pressure on limited demand and slow crushing.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.