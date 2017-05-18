App
May 18, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean futures are expected to recover further from lower levels: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to recover further from lower levels. Oil mils are active on lower levels to maintain the parity of oil and meal.

Soybean futures are expected to recover further from lower levels: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


Soybean Jun futures recovers more than 1.5% on Wednesday supported by lower level buying and good demand at physical market at lower prices. Physical demand has been steady as 60% of soybean mills in Madhya Pradesh reported to have shut down because of subdued demand for soymeal and lower prices of soyoil.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected to recover further from lower levels. Oil mils are active on lower levels to maintain the parity of oil and meal. There is supply pressure as stockists are selling as good monsoon forecast indicates another bumper crop. The prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade higher on good demand and increase in tariff value. However, adequate supplies and cheap imports keeping the prices under control.


For all commodities report, click here


Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

