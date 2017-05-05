App
May 05, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean futures are expected to recover and trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to recover and trade higher due to lower level buying despite supply pressure.

Soybean futures are expected to recover and trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


Soybean May futures recovers about 0.77% on Thursday from the lower levels for the most active contract on short covering and open interest declines by 6480 tonnes. The market still looks weak on ample available stocks in the country.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected to recover and trade higher due to lower level buying despite supply pressure. Oil mils are active on lower levels to maintain the parity of oil and meal. The prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade sideways higher on good domestic demand. However, adequate supplies and cheap imports keeping the prices under control.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

