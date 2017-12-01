Societe Generale buys 21 lakh shares of Capacite Infraprojects

On November 30, 2017 Paragon Partners Growth Fund sold 21,00,000 shares of Capacite Infraprojects at Rs 417 on the NSE.

However, Societe Generale bought 21,00,000 shares at Rs 416.96.

On Thursday, Capacite Infraprojects ended at Rs 416.25, down Rs 0.25, or 0.06 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 428.65 and 52-week low Rs 250.00 on 29 November, 2017 and 23 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.89 percent below its 52-week high and 66.5 percent above its 52-week low.