SMS Pharmaceuticals rises 10% on strong Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 10.5 percent intraday Thursday as the company has doubled its profit in the quarter ended June 2017 (Q1FY18).

The company’s Q1 net profit was up 119 percent at Rs 9.2 crore versus Rs 4.2 crore, in a year ago period.

Revenue was up 43 percent at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 92.5 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 30 percent at Rs 19.7 crore, while margins were down at 14.9 percent.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 5.64 per share. (Jun, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 16.05. The latest book value of the company is Rs 30.92 per share.

The share rose 25 percent in last one month period.

At 13:30 hrs SMS Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 90.40, up Rs 4.70, or 5.48 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil