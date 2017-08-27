App
Aug 23, 2017 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SMS Pharma zooms 12% on successful inspection of Telengana unit by PMDA, Japan

"The inspection has been concluded with no critical / major observations," it said.

Moneycontrol News

SMS Pharmaceuticals shares rallied more than 12 percent intraday Wednesday after successful inspection of Telengana plant by Japanese regulator.

The healthcare company announced a successful inspection by Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Japan Authorities, for the manufacturing facility - Unit-II, Bachupally, Hyderabad, Telengana during July 25-27.

"The inspection has been concluded with no critical / major observations," it said.

The inspection was focussed on general good manufacturing practice of the site.

At 14:05 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 80.95, up Rs 7.95, or 10.89 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #SMS Pharmaceuticals

