SMS Pharma zooms 12% on successful inspection of Telengana unit by PMDA, Japan
Moneycontrol News
SMS Pharmaceuticals shares rallied more than 12 percent intraday Wednesday after successful inspection of Telengana plant by Japanese regulator.
The healthcare company announced a successful inspection by Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Japan Authorities, for the manufacturing facility - Unit-II, Bachupally, Hyderabad, Telengana during July 25-27.
"The inspection has been concluded with no critical / major observations," it said.
The inspection was focussed on general good manufacturing practice of the site.
At 14:05 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 80.95, up Rs 7.95, or 10.89 percent on the BSE.Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar