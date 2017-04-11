App
Apr 07, 2017 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SMS Pharma gains 7%, increases stake in VKT Pharma

Post the said acquisition, the total holding of the company is 41.08 percent in the total paid up share capital of VKT Pharma.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose nearly 7 percent intraday as it has increased its investment in VKT Pharma.

The company has further invested an amount of Rs 2.7 crore by subscribing 1,20,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 225 per share.

Post the said acquisition, the total holding of the company is 41.08 percent in the total paid up share capital of VKT Pharma.

In the month of March 2017, the company had invested Rs 6.98 crore by acquiring 3.10 lakh shares of VKT Pharma.

At 14:26 hrs SMS Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 93.05, up Rs 5.40, or 6.16 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #SMS Pharmaceuticals #VKT Pharma

