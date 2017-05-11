SML Isuzu slips 3% on dismal Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of SML Isuzu fell nearly 3 percent intraday Thursday on the back of dismal fourth quarter numbers.

The company's Q4 (Jan-March) net profit was down 46.7 percent at Rs 8.9 crore against Rs 16.7 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income of the company was up 16.2 percent at Rs 371.1 crore versus Rs 319.3 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) of the company declined 31.1 percent at Rs 19.5 crore and margin was down 360 bps at 5.3 percent.

At 12:19 hrs SML Isuzu was quoting at Rs 1,324.00, down Rs 28.00, or 2.07 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,433.85 and 52-week low Rs 925 on 31 August, 2016 and 24 May, 2016, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 48.81 per share. The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 27.13 and the latest book value of the company is Rs 235.03 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil