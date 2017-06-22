App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 22, 2017 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Smallcapworld Fund Inc buys 7.60 lakh shares of Suprajit Engg

Smallcapworld Fund Inc bought 7,60,000 shares of Suprajit Engineering at Rs 326.

Smallcapworld Fund Inc buys 7.60 lakh shares of Suprajit Engg

On June 20, 2017 Smallcapworld Fund Inc bought 7,60,000 shares of Suprajit Engineering at Rs 326 on the NSE.

ON Wednesday, Suprajit Engineering ended at Rs 329.15, up Rs 7.45, or 2.32 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 333.90.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 4.89 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 67.36.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 36.44 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 9.04. The dividend yield of the company was 0.32 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Suprajit Engineering

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.