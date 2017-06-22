Smallcapworld Fund Inc buys 7.60 lakh shares of Suprajit Engg

On June 20, 2017 Smallcapworld Fund Inc bought 7,60,000 shares of Suprajit Engineering at Rs 326 on the NSE.

ON Wednesday, Suprajit Engineering ended at Rs 329.15, up Rs 7.45, or 2.32 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 333.90.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 4.89 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 67.36.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 36.44 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 9.04. The dividend yield of the company was 0.32 percent.