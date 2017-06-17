Smallcapworld Fund Inc buys 11.22 lakh shares of Suprajit Engineering

On June 16, 2017 Smallcapworld Fund Inc bought 11,22,289 shares of Suprajit Engineering at Rs 297 on the NSE.

On Friday, Suprajit Engineering ended at Rs 298.40, up Rs 1.65, or 0.56 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 303.95 and 52-week low Rs 168.95 on 02 June, 2017 and 24 June, 2016, respectively.