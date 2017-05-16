Skipper hits 1-yr high on orders win worth Rs 500cr, strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Skipper touched 52-week high of Rs 214, gains 9 percent intraday Tuesday on new orders worth Rs 500 crore and strong fourth quarter results.

The company has secured new orders worth Rs 376.48 crore from national & Rs 123.73 crore from international markets for supply of power transmission towers & telecom poles.

The domestic order includes orders for supply of domestic Transmission Towers & EPC Line construction worth Rs 301.48 crore from Power Grid

Corporation of India (PGCIL), Transmission Corporation of Telangana (TSTRANSCO) & Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand (PTCUL).

The company also secured fresh orders for manufacturing of telecom poles worth Rs 75 crore.

In the international markets, the company secures orders worth Rs 123.73 crore from South African & Southeast Asian territories.

Sharan Bansal, director of Skipper said, “With these orders we have further strengthened our domestic as well as international order book."

"Now with Botswana in our network, we have further expanded our footprint in the potential African Market, continuing to reinforce our presence in the Southeast Asian market too," he added.

The company at its meeting held on May 15 has recommended a dividend of 155 percent (Rs 1.55) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The company's Q4FY17 net profit jumped 46.3 percent at Rs 52.8 crore versus Rs 36.1 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income of the company was up 10.2 percent at Rs 583.7 crore versus Rs 529.7 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 24.4 percent at Rs 91.2 crore and EBITDA margin at 15.6 percent versus 13.8 percent.

At 09:32 hrs Skipper was quoting at Rs 208.10, up Rs 11.55, or 5.88 percent on the BSE.