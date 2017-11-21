Simplex Infrastructures rises 11.3% on contract win of Rs 542cr from NBCC

Shares of Simplex Infrastructures rose 11.3 percent in the early trade Tuesday on contract win of Rs 524 crore.

NBCC has awarded contract worth Rs 524 crore to Simplex Infrastructures for construction of various buildings of IIT Bhubaneswar.

NBCC has awarded the contract for construction of various buildings for IIT Bhubaneswar at Bhubaneswar and its extended campus to Simplex Infrastructures, Kolkata with completion period of 15 months.

NBCC will get project management consultancy fee on the same.

NBCC and Simplex Infrastructures gained more than 90 percent in the last 1 year.

At 09:32 hrs Simplex Infrastructures was quoting at Rs 573.50, up 9.89 percent and NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 273.65, up 3.24 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil