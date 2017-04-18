Silver to trade in 42242-42878: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 42242-42878.

Silver prices traded in range as a weaker dollar and tensions on the Korean peninsula supported demand.

The Atlanta and New York Federal Reserve banks downgraded their outlook for U.S. economic growth for the first quarter.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last week and consumer sentiment rose amid continued optimism over household finances

BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 42400 SL 42100 TGT 42580-42850.MCX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.