Silver to trade in 42129-42915 : Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 42129-42915.

Silver prices gained as investors continued to back the precious metal amid geopolitical concerns while mostly upbeat economic data failed to weigh on sentiment.

In an interview in the Wall Street Journal Trump said the U.S. dollar “is getting too strong” and would eventually hurt the economy.

Data showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting that the labor market remains firm.

BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 42600 SL 42400 TGT 42850-43100.MCX

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.