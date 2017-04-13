Silver to trade in 41994-42522: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 41994-42522.

Silver settled flat after prices seen supported as heightened geopolitical tensions underpinned safe haven demand for the precious metal.

Investors continued to play it safe as concerns over U.S. military action against Syria and North Korea along with worries over the French presidential election.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a peaceful resolution of escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula during a call with U.S President Donald Trump.

BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 42280 SL 42100 TGT 42480-42650.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.