Apr 06, 2017 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 41974-42660: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices eased pressured by a surge in the dollar, after the release of bullish U.S. private sector job growth.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 41974-42660.

The ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private employers added 263,000 jobs in March, beating forecasts of 187,000 additions.

Euro zone businesses enjoyed their best quarter in six years at the start of 2017 and although growth was not quite as fast as a flash estimate, the upturn was broad-based.

BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 42150 SL 41950 TGT 42380-42600.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver

