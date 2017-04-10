Silver to trade in 41708-42582: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices dropped as new applications for U.S. unemployment benefits last week recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver
Silver trading range for the day is 41708-42582.
Silver prices dropped as new applications for U.S. unemployment benefits last week recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years.
With the monthly jobs report looming, data showed a much bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits.
Holdings at ishares silver trust dropped by 0.29% i.e. 29.45 tonnes to 10208.21 tonnes from 10237.66 tonnes.BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 42300 SL 42100 TGT 42540-42750.MCX.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.