Silver to trade in 41708-42582: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 41708-42582.

Silver prices dropped as new applications for U.S. unemployment benefits last week recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years.

With the monthly jobs report looming, data showed a much bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits.

Holdings at ishares silver trust dropped by 0.29% i.e. 29.45 tonnes to 10208.21 tonnes from 10237.66 tonnes.

BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 42300 SL 42100 TGT 42540-42750.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.