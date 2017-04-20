Silver to trade in 41538-42230: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 41538-42230.

Silver dropped as demand for the precious metal eased, after the dollar bounced off session lows, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

The Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book that the U.S. economy expanded at a modest-to-moderate pace between mid-February and the end of March.

Holdings at ishares silver trust dropped by 0.29% i.e. 29.44 tonnes to 10149.32 tonnes from 10178.76 tonnes.

BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 41800 SL 41550 TGT 42100-42350.MCX

