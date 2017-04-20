App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 20, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 41538-42230: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver dropped as demand for the precious metal eased, after the dollar bounced off session lows, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

Silver to trade in 41538-42230: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 41538-42230.

Silver dropped as demand for the precious metal eased, after the dollar bounced off session lows, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

The Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book that the U.S. economy expanded at a modest-to-moderate pace between mid-February and the end of March.

Holdings at ishares silver trust dropped by 0.29% i.e. 29.44 tonnes to 10149.32 tonnes from 10178.76 tonnes.

BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 41800 SL 41550 TGT 42100-42350.MCX

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.