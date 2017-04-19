Silver to trade in 41324-42800: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 41324-42800.

Silver prices dropped as election uncertainty in France and the United Kingdom weighed on investors’ sentiment after the Easter long weekend.

The IMF raised its 2017 global growth forecast on Tuesday due to manufacturing and trade gains in Europe, Japan and China

Lingering worries about the upcoming French presidential elections on April 23 further supported demand for assets perceived as safer.

BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 41900 SL 41600 TGT 42200-42450.MCX

