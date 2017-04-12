Silver to trade in 40974-42882: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 40974-42882.

Silver rallied as support seen after investors fled risk assets and sought refuge in safe- haven gold amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Tensions escalated as Western countries were joined by Middle Eastern allies in a push to isolate Syrian President following a chemical attack.

Federal Reserve plans to raise U.S. interest rates qradually so as to sustain healthy growth without letting the economy overheat

BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 42100 SL 41850 TGT 42480-42850.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.