Silver to trade in 40913-41663: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 40913-41663.

Silver dropped as investors kept an eye on the upcoming French presidential vote that is seen as too close to call.

Bullish expectations concerning Trump’s tax reform plan, which is viewed as a pro-growth policy, had fuelled the recent post-election “Trump rally”.

Holdings at ishares silver trust dropped by 0.29% i.e. 29.45 tonnes to 10119.87 tonnes from 10149.32 tonnes.

SELL SILVER MAY 2017 @ 41400 SL 41600 TGT 41150-40950.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.