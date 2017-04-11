Silver to trade in 40818-41742: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 40818-41742.

Silver prices edged lower as the U.S. dollar continued to remain supported by Federal Reserve policy tightening expectations.

Prices will see support as growing geopolitical tensions continued to drive safe-haven demand.

iShares Silver Trust shrink at the fastest pace in at least 3 years, with shareholders liquidating 346 tonnes of the trust's physical silver backing.

BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 41250 SL 41000 TGT 41560-41750.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.