App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 11, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 40818-41742: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices edged lower as the U.S. dollar continued to remain supported by Federal Reserve policy tightening expectations.

Silver to trade in 40818-41742: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 40818-41742.

Silver prices edged lower as the U.S. dollar continued to remain supported by Federal Reserve policy tightening expectations.

Prices will see support as growing geopolitical tensions continued to drive safe-haven demand.

iShares Silver Trust shrink at the fastest pace in at least 3 years, with shareholders  liquidating 346 tonnes of the trust's physical silver backing.

BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 41250 SL 41000 TGT 41560-41750.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.