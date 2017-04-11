Silver to trade in 40818-41742: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices edged lower as the U.S. dollar continued to remain supported by Federal Reserve policy tightening expectations.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on SilverSilver trading range for the day is 40818-41742.
Prices will see support as growing geopolitical tensions continued to drive safe-haven demand.
iShares Silver Trust shrink at the fastest pace in at least 3 years, with shareholders liquidating 346 tonnes of the trust's physical silver backing.BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 41250 SL 41000 TGT 41560-41750.MCX.
