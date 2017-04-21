Silver to trade in 40785-42335: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 40785-42335.

Silver prices edged lower amid fading demand despite jitters ahead of the French presidential election and ongoing geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

Polls ahead of the French vote, which begins this weekend, give both far-right and far-left candidates a chance of making it into next month's run-off.

The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 244,000 for the week ended April 15.

SELL SILVER MAY 2017 @ 41850 SL 42000 TGT 41550-41220.MCX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.