Silver to trade in 40650-41430: Achiievers Equities

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver opened with gap down as investors pulled out of safe-haven assets after pro- European candidate Emmanuel Macron won the first round.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 40650-41430.

Silver opened with gap down as investors pulled out of safe-haven assets after pro- European candidate Emmanuel Macron won the first round.

Silver dropped after polls indicated Mr Macron would emerge victorious against anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen in the run-off vote, scheduled for May 7.

Support seen after North Korea said that it was ready to sink a US aircraft carrier, as two Japanese navy ships joined a U.S. carrier group.

BUY SILVER MAY 2017 @ 41000 SL 40750 TGT 41350-41600.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

