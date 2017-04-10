Silver to trade in 40342-42950: Achiievers Equities

Silver trading range for the day is 40342-4295

Silver dropped as the safe haven demand faded and the dollar index climbed to three-week highs.

U.S. employers added the fewest number of workers in 10 months in March which is most attractive to investors in a low interest rate environment.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, Nonfarm payrolls grew by just 98,000 in March, well below expectations of 180,000.

SELL SILVER MAY 2017 @ 41500 SL 41850 TGT 41280-41050.MCX

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.