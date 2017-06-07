Silver to trade in 40300-41080: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 40300-41080.

Silver prices gained as investor sentiment remained skewed toward safe-haven assets ahead of testimony from the former FBI director and British elections.

Market players monitored fresh eopolitical tension in the Middle East as well as the fallout from the weekend terror attack in London.

Market players will pay close attention to former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40550 SL 40350 TGT 40740-40980.MCX.

