Silver to trade in 40207-40963: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 40207-40963.

Silver dropped as the U.S. dollar jumped against the euro following reports that the European Central Bank is preparing to cut its inflation forecast.

The ECB will cut its inflation forecast thro ugh 2019 because of weaker energy prices, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, market players are looking ahead to former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40650 SL 40850 TGT 40440-40180.MCX.

