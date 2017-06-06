Jun 06, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Silver to trade in 40115-40789: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Silver gained as safe-haven demand on renewed geopolitical tensions and a flurry of risk events later during the week.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver
Silver trading range for the day is 40115-40789.
Silver gained as safe-haven demand on renewed geopolitical tensions and a flurry of risk events later during the week.
Silver is expected to remain supported during the week, as market participants will contend with a raft of risk events that could rattle markets.
Holdings at ishares silver trust dropped by 0.36% i.e.38.26 tonnes to 10562.91 tonnes from 10601.17 tonnes.BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40200 SL 40000 TGT 40540-40740.MCX.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.