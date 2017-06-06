Silver to trade in 40115-40789: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 40115-40789.

Silver gained as safe-haven demand on renewed geopolitical tensions and a flurry of risk events later during the week.

Silver is expected to remain supported during the week, as market participants will contend with a raft of risk events that could rattle markets.

Holdings at ishares silver trust dropped by 0.36% i.e.38.26 tonnes to 10562.91 tonnes from 10601.17 tonnes.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40200 SL 40000 TGT 40540-40740.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.