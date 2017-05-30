App
May 30, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 40001-40535: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver remained supported as the latest ballistic missile test by North Korea supported safe haven demand.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver


Silver trading range for the day is 40001-40535.

Silver remained supported as the latest ballistic missile test by North Korea supported safe haven demand.

North Korea fired what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile that landed in the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said.

The market is also awaiting next month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting any clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance on interest rate increases.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40100 SL 39850 TGT 40380-40640.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver

