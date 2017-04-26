Silver to trade in 39864-41364: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39864-41364.

Silver dropped despite a slump in the dollar, as investors continued to favour riskier assets for the second straight day.

U.S. consumer confidence fell from a more than 16-year high in April, but new home sales surge to an eight-month high.

Holdings at ishares silver trust gained by 0.61% i.e. 6183 tonnes to 10181.70 tonnes from 10119.87 tonnes.

SELL SILVER MAY 2017 @ 40550 SL 40850 TGT 40320-40100.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.