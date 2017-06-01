Silver to trade in 39729-40459: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39729-40459.

Silver prices dropped as the dollar regained momentum ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Silver gains were capped on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates weighed on prices.

US economic data were generally favorable to start the week, with consumer spending matching income growth for the month of April.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40050 SL 39800 TGT 40320-40560.MCX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.