Silver to trade in 39681-40771: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39681-40771.

Silver dropped as hawkish comments concerning U.S. interest rates from a top Fed official weighed on prices.

Two of Fed’s 12 regional banks supported raising the discount rate ahead of the central bank's May meeting, according to minutes of the discount rate discussions.

Euro zone finance ministers failed to agree with the International Monetary Fund last week on Greek debt relief as well as failing to release new loans to Athens.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40350 SL 40560 TGT 40080-39880.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.