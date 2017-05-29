Silver to trade in 39627-40427: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39627-40427.

Silver prices gained as the dollar retreated with investors shying away from riskier assets following a tumble in oil prices.

Pressure seen on prices in the week after minutes from the Fed appeared to show that the majority of the central bank’s official s remain resolute about hiking rates.

Growth of the U.S. economy in the first quarter was revised even higher expected, according to official data.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40000 SL 39800 TGT 40280-40540.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.