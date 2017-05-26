Silver to trade in 39614-40084: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39614-40084.

Silver held steady as the dollar weakened after minutes from a US Fed suggested that the central bank could take a more cautious approach.

Fed policymakers had agreed at the meeting that they should hold off from raising rates until it is clear that a recent U.S. economic slowdown.

US Silver Eagle sales surged 140% in May, sales reached 2,005,000 so far in May compared to 835,000 in April.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39750 SL 39500 TGT 39980-40250.MCX.

