App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 27, 2017 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 39367-40621: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver dropped as investors dumped safe-haven assets amid reduced concerns over the French presidential elections.

Silver to trade in 39367-40621: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39367-40621.

Silver dropped as investors dumped safe-haven assets amid reduced concerns over the French presidential elections.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that the Trump administration’s tax plan will include a 15% corporate tax rate.

Holdings at ishares silver trust gained by 0.90% i.e. 91.27 tonnes to 10272.97 tonnes from 10181.70 tonnes.

SELL SILVER MAY 2017 @ 40150 SL 40450 TGT 39850-39700.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.