Silver to trade in 39367-40621: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39367-40621.

Silver dropped as investors dumped safe-haven assets amid reduced concerns over the French presidential elections.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that the Trump administration’s tax plan will include a 15% corporate tax rate.

Holdings at ishares silver trust gained by 0.90% i.e. 91.27 tonnes to 10272.97 tonnes from 10181.70 tonnes.

SELL SILVER MAY 2017 @ 40150 SL 40450 TGT 39850-39700.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.