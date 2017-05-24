App
May 24, 2017 12:15 PM IST

Silver to trade in 39367-40541: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver pared gained amid growing expectations that Fed would increase its benchmark rate in June, which pushed the dollar off the lows, denting demand.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver


Silver trading range for the day is 39367-40541.

Silver pared gained amid growing expectations that Fed would increase its benchmark rate  in June, which pushed the dollar off the lows, denting demand.

A U.S. interest rate hike next month is a "distinct possibility," the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Patrick Harker, said.

Investor sentiment has been hit by fears that the U.S. political system could become engulfed by crisis, preventing lawmakers from pushing through tax or spending reforms.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40000 SL 40240 TGT 39760-39600.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver

