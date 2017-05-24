Silver to trade in 39367-40541: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39367-40541.

Silver pared gained amid growing expectations that Fed would increase its benchmark rate in June, which pushed the dollar off the lows, denting demand.

A U.S. interest rate hike next month is a "distinct possibility," the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Patrick Harker, said.

Investor sentiment has been hit by fears that the U.S. political system could become engulfed by crisis, preventing lawmakers from pushing through tax or spending reforms.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40000 SL 40240 TGT 39760-39600.MCX.

