Silver to trade in 39345-40121: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39345-40121.

Silver dropped despite renewed political uncertainty in the UK, after the general election resulted in a hung parliament.

With the start of Brexit talks less than two weeks away, investors fear that Theresa May’s faces a difficult start to Brexit negotiations.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike its benchmark rate at its June 13-14 meeting.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39800 SL 40100 TGT 39560-39350.MCX.

