Jun 12, 2017 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 39345-40121: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver dropped despite renewed political uncertainty in the UK, after the general election resulted in a hung parliament.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver


Silver trading range for the day is 39345-40121.

Silver dropped despite renewed political uncertainty in the UK, after the general election resulted in a hung parliament.

With the start of Brexit talks less than two weeks away, investors fear that Theresa May’s faces a difficult start to Brexit negotiations.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike its benchmark rate at its June 13-14 meeting.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39800 SL 40100 TGT 39560-39350.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver

