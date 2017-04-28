Silver to trade in 39332-40256: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Silver remained under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump announced unfunded tax cuts, while comments from ECB’s Draghi weakened the euro.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver
Silver trading range for the day is 39332-40256.
New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rose less than expected in March, but a second straight monthly increase in shipments suggested business investment accelerated.
The European Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record-low 0.0%, in line with forecasts.
SELL SILVER MAY 2017 @ 39950 SL 40150 TGT 39780-39550.MCX.
