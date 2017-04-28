Silver to trade in 39332-40256: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39332-40256.

Silver remained under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump announced unfunded tax cuts, while comments from ECB’s Draghi weakened the euro.

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rose less than expected in March, but a second straight monthly increase in shipments suggested business investment accelerated.

The European Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record-low 0.0%, in line with forecasts.

SELL SILVER MAY 2017 @ 39950 SL 40150 TGT 39780-39550.MCX.

