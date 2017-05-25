Silver to trade in 39314-40146: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39314-40146.

Silver dropped as investors looked ahead to minutes of Fed’s latest policy meeting due later in the global day for further hints on the timing of the next U.S. rate hike.

U.S. home resales fell from a more than 10-year high in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated.

Fed’s Kashkari said while the U.S. economy is closer now than it was in March to full employment, he still does not know "if we are there yet."

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39950 SL 39750 TGT 40120-40350.MCX.

