Silver to trade in 39285-41031: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39285-41031.

Silver price dipped from the strength of the dollar competing against upward pressures from the political ongoings of the UK election.

Investors still await the outcome of Britain's national election and opinion polls on the eve of the election

UK elections seemed to have left no single party with a clear claim to power, sideswiping investors who had already weathered major risk events

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40200 SL 40500 TGT 39950-39700.MCX

