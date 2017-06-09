Silver to trade in 39285-41031: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Silver price dipped from the strength of the dollar competing against upward pressures from the political ongoings of the UK election.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver
Silver trading range for the day is 39285-41031.
Investors still await the outcome of Britain's national election and opinion polls on the eve of the election
UK elections seemed to have left no single party with a clear claim to power, sideswiping investors who had already weathered major risk events
SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40200 SL 40500 TGT 39950-39700.MCX
