Jun 09, 2017 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 39285-41031: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver price dipped from the strength of the dollar competing against upward pressures from the political ongoings of the UK election.

Silver to trade in 39285-41031: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver


Silver trading range for the day is 39285-41031.


Silver price dipped from the strength of the dollar competing against upward pressures from the political ongoings of the UK election.


Investors still await the outcome of Britain's national election and opinion polls on the eve of the election


UK elections seemed to have left no single party with a clear claim to power, sideswiping investors who had already weathered major risk events


SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40200 SL 40500 TGT 39950-39700.MCX

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver

