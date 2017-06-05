Silver to trade in 39078-40998: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 39078-40998.

Silver gained buoyed by the return of safe haven demand, as the U.S. dollar fell to a seven-month low.

Prices also seen supported as an unexpected dip in U.S. job growth, fuelled concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.

Data showed that U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 40250 SL 40050 TGT 40540-40720.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.