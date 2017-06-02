App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices settled down in volatile session as participants are cautious ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Silver to trade in 39005-40469: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver


Silver trading range for the day is 39005-40469.

Silver prices settled down in volatile session as participants are cautious ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

The greenback recovered amid ongoing fears investigations into President Donald Trump's ties with Russia could hamper his administration's progress.

Private employers added 253,000 jobs in May, according to payroll processor ADP, well above Wall Street expectations of a 185,000 rise.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39950 SL 40200 TGT 39650-39400.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver

