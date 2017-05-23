Silver to trade in 38842-40436: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38842-40436.

Silver prices ended with gains as investors continued to assess the impact of the latest bout of U.S. political turmoil.

Fed’s expected plans for rate increases may be too fast for an economy that has shown recent signs of weakness, Fed’s James Bullard said.

In the week ahead, investors will be looking at Wednesday’s Fed meeting minutes for fresh indications on the possible timing of the next U.S. rate hike.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39650 SL 39400 TGT 39880-40100.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.