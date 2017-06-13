Silver to trade in 38743-39829: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38743-39829.

Silver prices dropped as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve policy meeting, while keeping an eye on political developments in the U.K.

U.S. inflation expectations tumbled last month, with one key measure hitting its lowest level since early 2016, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey

A key focus for markets this week is the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39600 SL 39900 TGT 39440-39000.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.