Silver to trade in 38734-39664: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38734-39664.

Silver dropped as the dollar firmed as the chance of a U.S. government shutdown receded and as stronger equities dampened demand.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady at its meeting this week as it pauses to parse more economic data.

Holdings at ishares silver trust gained by 1.06% i.e. 108.93 tonnes to 10417.23 tonnes from 10308.30 tonnes.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39350 SL 39550 TGT 39180-38900.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.