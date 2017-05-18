App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 18, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 38695-39627 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver rallied as political turmoil surrounding the Trump administration has rocked the US dollar, with falling to its lowest level since Nov.

Silver to trade in 38695-39627 range: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities report on Silver


Silver trading range for the day is 38695-39627.


Silver rallied as political turmoil surrounding the Trump administration has rocked the US dollar, with falling to its lowest level since Nov.


Photovoltaic and ethylene oxide sectors saw record high demand for silver which rose by more than one-third to record high levels.


BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39150 SL 38900 TGT 39340-39600.MCX


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.