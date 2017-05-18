Silver to trade in 38695-39627 range: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38695-39627.

Silver rallied as political turmoil surrounding the Trump administration has rocked the US dollar, with falling to its lowest level since Nov.

Photovoltaic and ethylene oxide sectors saw record high demand for silver which rose by more than one-third to record high levels.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39150 SL 38900 TGT 39340-39600.MCX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.