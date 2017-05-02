Silver to trade in 38679-40267: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38679-40267.

Silver dropped as pressure seen after U.S. congressional leaders reached an agreement to fund the government through the fall.

Prices struggled on a raft of sluggish U.S. economic data, as consumer sentiment fell more than expected while U.S. economic growth slowed in the first quarter of the year.

Holdings at ishares silver trust gained by 0.34% i.e. 35.33 tonnes to 10308.30 tonnes from 10272.97 tonnes.

SELL SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39400 SL 39650 TGT 39180-38900.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.