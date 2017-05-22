Silver to trade in 38631-39465: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38631-39465.

Silver prices as edged up the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite.

New applications for U.S. jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week and the number of Americans on unemployment rolls tumbled to a 28-1/2-year low.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester repeated her call for further U.S.- interest rate hikes now that the economy has reached full employment.

BUY SILVER JUL 2017 @ 39000 SL 38780 TGT 39320-39560.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.